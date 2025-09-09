Left Menu

Peronists Triumph in Buenos Aires: Political Repercussions for Milei

Argentine President Javier Milei faces political challenges after a significant electoral defeat in Buenos Aires Province. The center-left Peronists secured 47% of the vote, defeating Milei’s La Libertad Avanza with 33%. This has cast doubt on his fiscal austerity plans and ability to pass reforms without alliances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 00:25 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 00:25 IST
Peronists Triumph in Buenos Aires: Political Repercussions for Milei
Javier Milei

In a significant political setback for Argentine President Javier Milei, the governing La Libertad Avanza party suffered a resounding defeat in the Buenos Aires provincial elections. The center-left Peronists secured 47% of the vote, while Milei's party garnered only 33%.

The election results sent shockwaves through the financial sector, with Buenos Aires' main stock index dropping 12%, the peso plummeting by 5%, and bonds slipping by 4%. Analysts view Buenos Aires, which holds nearly 40% of Argentina's electorate, as a predictor for the upcoming mid-term elections.

This defeat has pressed Milei to potentially reconsider his alliances, especially given the Peronist party's historical stronghold in the province. While his government has reduced inflation, recent corruption allegations and protests against austerity measures have eroded his popularity. Analysts suggest forming alliances is crucial for passing his legislative agenda.

TRENDING

1
Heathrow Terminal Reopens After Hazardous Material Scare

Heathrow Terminal Reopens After Hazardous Material Scare

 Global
2
Tragic Collision: Freight Train Slams into Bus in Mexico

Tragic Collision: Freight Train Slams into Bus in Mexico

 Global
3
Global Markets React to Political Upheavals and Economic Shifts

Global Markets React to Political Upheavals and Economic Shifts

 Global
4
Nasdaq Hits Record High as Fed Rate Cut Speculations Drive Market

Nasdaq Hits Record High as Fed Rate Cut Speculations Drive Market

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025