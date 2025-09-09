Military Maneuvers in Puerto Rico: Defense and Diplomacy Amid Caribbean Tensions

In a surprising turn of events, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and top U.S. General Dan Caine made an appearance in Puerto Rico, marking a pivotal moment as senior Pentagon officials touched down amid heightened military maneuvers in the Caribbean.

The visit coincides with the Trump administration's intensified military operations against Venezuelan drug trafficking, including deploying advanced fighter jets and conducting naval drills.

While the Pentagon's actions have stirred diplomatic controversy, as evidenced by Venezuelan officials' staunch criticisms, the U.S. government reaffirms its stance on safeguarding national security interests in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)