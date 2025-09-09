Takaichi Steps Up: The Battle for Japan's LDP Leadership

Sanae Takaichi, a prominent member of Japan's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and known for her dovish fiscal stance, has announced her candidacy for the party's leadership. This follows Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's resignation, reported by the Kyodo news agency citing sources familiar with the internal party dynamics.

Ishiba stepped down on Sunday, taking accountability for the party's poor performance in recent elections, which resulted in the ruling coalition losing its majority in both houses of parliament. The electoral debacle reflected widespread voter dissatisfaction over the rising cost of living.

The race to succeed Ishiba has stirred significant interest within the party. Leading candidates include Takaichi and Shinjiro Koizumi, the latter being the son of former Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi. Koizumi gained stature as the farm minister under Ishiba, notable for grappling with the issue of soaring rice prices.

