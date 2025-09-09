CPI Pushes for Prominence in Bihar Assembly Elections
CPI General Secretary D Raja emphasized the party's strength in Bihar politics and called for a larger share of seats in the upcoming assembly elections. He underlined CPI's critical role in ensuring the victory of the 'Mahagathbandhan' and expressed satisfaction with the Supreme Court ruling on Aadhaar cards for electoral rolls.
The Communist Party of India (CPI), asserting its forte in Bihar's political landscape, expects a larger share of seats in the forthcoming assembly elections, according to the party's General Secretary D Raja. Speaking at the 25th state conference, Raja called on alliance partners RJD and Congress for a reasonable seat distribution.
Raja noted CPI's organizational capacity and vote-transferring prowess, advocating for more than the six seats contested in 2020. He highlighted informal discussions with RJD President Lalu Prasad and Tejashwi Yadav, urging for realistic allocations that acknowledge CPI's significant presence.
In addition to state election strategy, Raja expressed satisfaction with the Supreme Court's acknowledgment of Aadhaar cards' electoral validity. Additionally, the CPI pledged complete support to INDIA bloc's vice-presidential candidate Justice B Sudarshan Reddy, affirmed during the state conference.
