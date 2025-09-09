Left Menu

Vice Presidential Election Day: Radhakrishnan vs Reddy

As the Vice Presidential election unfolds, NDA's candidate CP Radhakrishnan and the opposition's B Sudershan Reddy face off. Prime Minister Modi's endorsement of Radhakrishnan has stirred enthusiasm, but the united opposition aims to present a strong challenge. Key political parties have announced varying participation plans.

NDA's VP candidate and Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hours before voting commenced for the Vice Presidential election, NDA's candidate and Maharashtra Governor, CP Radhakrishnan, visited Shree Ram Mandir in Delhi to offer prayers. The election, succeeding Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation due to health reasons, pits Radhakrishnan against retired Supreme Court Judge B Sudershan Reddy, the opposition's joint candidate.

Both the BJP-led NDA and opposition groups conducted mock polls to guide MPs on voting correctly. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed confidence in Radhakrishnan bringing wisdom to the Vice Presidency, underscoring his candidacy's nationwide enthusiasm during an NDA meeting attended by MPs.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju highlighted the productive meeting of NDA MPs, bolstered by recent legislative achievements. In contrast, the INDIA bloc's mock drill aimed to avert vote invalidation. With BJD abstaining and other parties like BRS and SAD declaring non-participation, voting dynamics remain complex.

(With inputs from agencies.)

