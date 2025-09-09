Modi's Aerial Survey of Himachal: Assessing Monsoon Devastation

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Himachal Pradesh to assess the situation following widespread floods and landslides. Using an aerial survey, he inspected the damage in disaster-hit areas like Mandi and Kullu.

Governor Shiv Pratab Shukla and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu were among those who welcomed Modi. During his visit, state officials planned to brief Modi about the extensive damage and the ongoing relief efforts. The BJP leaders aimed to provide insights into the current state of affairs due to the severe monsoon.

Significant damage in Himachal Pradesh includes financial losses amounting to Rs 4,122 crore and 370 fatalities. Numerous roads remain closed, power disruptions continue, and many buildings face devastation. As part of a broader discussion on recovery and future strategy, Chief Minister Sukhu intends to engage the Prime Minister on sustainable development practices in hill states to mitigate such impacts.