Left Menu

Modi's Aerial Survey of Himachal: Assessing Monsoon Devastation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted an aerial survey in Himachal Pradesh to assess damage from monsoon-triggered disasters. He met local leaders to discuss relief efforts. The state has suffered over Rs 4,122 crore in damages due to rain-related incidents, affecting infrastructure and causing significant fatalities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 09-09-2025 14:23 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 14:23 IST
Modi's Aerial Survey of Himachal: Assessing Monsoon Devastation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Himachal Pradesh to assess the situation following widespread floods and landslides. Using an aerial survey, he inspected the damage in disaster-hit areas like Mandi and Kullu.

Governor Shiv Pratab Shukla and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu were among those who welcomed Modi. During his visit, state officials planned to brief Modi about the extensive damage and the ongoing relief efforts. The BJP leaders aimed to provide insights into the current state of affairs due to the severe monsoon.

Significant damage in Himachal Pradesh includes financial losses amounting to Rs 4,122 crore and 370 fatalities. Numerous roads remain closed, power disruptions continue, and many buildings face devastation. As part of a broader discussion on recovery and future strategy, Chief Minister Sukhu intends to engage the Prime Minister on sustainable development practices in hill states to mitigate such impacts.

TRENDING

1
Tamil Nadu Pioneers Marine Resource Conservation with Groundbreaking Foundation

Tamil Nadu Pioneers Marine Resource Conservation with Groundbreaking Foundat...

 India
2
PM Modi Surveys Devastating Floods and Landslides in Himachal Pradesh

PM Modi Surveys Devastating Floods and Landslides in Himachal Pradesh

 India
3
Unleashing Aggression: India vs Pakistan at the Asia Cup

Unleashing Aggression: India vs Pakistan at the Asia Cup

 United Arab Emirates
4
Probes and Politics: Targeting Allegations or Political Moves?

Probes and Politics: Targeting Allegations or Political Moves?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025