Unrest in Jammu and Kashmir: Detention of AAP MLA Sparks Protests

Protests erupted in Jammu and Kashmir as Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supporters demonstrated against the detention of MLA Mehraj Malik under the Public Safety Act. Authorities deployed security forces amid claims of internet slowdown, as various political parties criticized the move as undemocratic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Doda/Jammu | Updated: 09-09-2025 15:07 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 15:07 IST
Mehraj Malik
  • Country:
  • India

In Jammu and Kashmir, tensions rose as activists and supporters of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) took to the streets to protest the detention of their MLA, Mehraj Malik. The arrest, made under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA), has sparked widespread unrest across the region.

Malik, representing Doda and leading the Jammu and Kashmir unit of AAP, was jailed in Kathua following allegations of disturbing public order. In response, hundreds rallied, chanting for his release, while police dispersed additional protestors gathered in Doda's town center.

The district saw heightened security, with forces stationed across various tehsils, amid reports of slowed internet services—a claim officials attributed to technical works, not intentional throttling. Political leaders have condemned the detention, highlighting it as an affront to democratic principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

