Imran Khan Criticizes Army Chief's Afghan Policy Amidst National Turmoil

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan criticizes Army chief Asim Munir's Afghan policy as detrimental to regional peace. Khan, imprisoned for challenging military dominance, urges diplomatic engagement with Afghanistan and voices opposition to current military operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He remains steadfast in his fight for 'true freedom.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 09-09-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 18:04 IST
Pakistan's incarcerated former Prime Minister Imran Khan has launched a scathing critique of Army Chief Asim Munir's Afghan policy, describing it as detrimental to regional peace. Khan, a former cricket star turned politician, accuses Munir of short-sighted actions that are exacerbating tensions in the area.

Despite being imprisoned for over two years on various charges, Khan continues his vocal opposition to the military's influence. He claims his real offense was challenging their authority. Khan argues that Munir's attempts to appease anti-government lobbies are undermining previously established peace, and laments the forced expulsion of Afghan refugees amidst Afghanistan's recent earthquake crisis.

Khan has directed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur to engage in dialogue with Afghan officials to restore peace and security. He criticizes the current military operations and drone strikes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, viewing them as attempts to destabilize his political party. Despite solitary confinement, Khan pledges not to relent in his quest for 'true freedom,' accusing Munir of imposing martial law and a puppet government led by Shehbaz Sharif, claiming electoral malpractice.

