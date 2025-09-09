Left Menu

France's Political Turmoil: Prime Ministers Topple as Macron Fights for Stability

France faces another political upheaval as Prime Minister Francois Bayrou resigns after losing a confidence vote. His departure marks the third government collapse in 14 months, escalating President Emmanuel Macron's struggle to appoint a stable successor amidst rising public unrest and a fractious parliament.

Updated: 09-09-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 18:27 IST
France is once again at a political crossroads as Prime Minister Francois Bayrou resigns following a devastating no-confidence vote. The loss marks the third time in just 14 months that a head of government has been forced out, plunging President Emmanuel Macron into further political disarray.

Bayrou's departure comes after attempting to implement a stringent budget aiming to save over EUR 40 billion, which included freezing welfare and cutting civil-service jobs. His proposals, however, unified his adversaries and sparked significant public displeasure, demonstrating the growing dissatisfaction among French citizens with austerity measures.

As Macron scrambles to appoint a fourth prime minister in less than two years, the nation's political instability continues to reverberate both domestically and internationally. With parliament divided and public anger escalating, the future of Macron's presidency and France's political system hangs in precarious balance.

