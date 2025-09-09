Left Menu

Nepal in Crisis: Calls for Unity Amidst Political Unrest

Nepal faces a political crisis following Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's resignation, amidst deadly protests. President Ramchandra Paudel calls for restraint and dialogue among political parties and the public, urging a peaceful resolution to the unrest as public anger results in vandalism and government office occupations.

In a plea for peace, Nepal's President Ramchandra Paudel has called on political parties and citizens to engage in dialogue amidst the country's political crisis. Following Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's resignation, the nation faces mounting unrest as protests turn deadly, claiming 19 lives in police confrontations.

The situation in Nepal has intensified, with agitators storming government buildings and setting fire to the presidential office. President Paudel addressed the nation, emphasizing the need for cooperation among those who cherish their country, democracy, and its people to navigate the difficult times.

As tensions rise, the president's appeal highlights the urgent requirement for restraint and collective effort to restore calm, urging Gen Z and other citizens to contribute towards finding a peaceful solution to the ongoing turmoil.

(With inputs from agencies.)

