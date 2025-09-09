Global Diplomatic Diary: Key Upcoming International Events

The global diplomatic calendar is packed with numerous engagements involving leaders from different countries in the coming weeks. The list includes high-profile visits, regional forums, and economic discussions spread across continents.

Among the notable events is the Toronto International Film Festival, showcasing global cinema, while in Munich, the traditional Oktoberfest attracts thousands for weeks of celebration. Meanwhile, leaders like Australia's Anthony Albanese have planned trips to key Pacific nations.

Additionally, September marks several important anniversaries, such as the 204th independence celebration for several Central American countries. With a packed schedule, the diary highlights vital engagements, including NATO meetings in London and India-US bilateral discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)