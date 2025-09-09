Left Menu

Global Diplomatic Diary: Key Upcoming International Events

A comprehensive diary details significant global political and diplomatic events happening in various countries, including official visits, bilateral meetings, and international forums. The document spans from September to October, listing engagements like the Toronto International Film Festival, Munich Oktoberfest, and diplomatic visits by prominent leaders worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 19:02 IST
Global Diplomatic Diary: Key Upcoming International Events

The global diplomatic calendar is packed with numerous engagements involving leaders from different countries in the coming weeks. The list includes high-profile visits, regional forums, and economic discussions spread across continents.

Among the notable events is the Toronto International Film Festival, showcasing global cinema, while in Munich, the traditional Oktoberfest attracts thousands for weeks of celebration. Meanwhile, leaders like Australia's Anthony Albanese have planned trips to key Pacific nations.

Additionally, September marks several important anniversaries, such as the 204th independence celebration for several Central American countries. With a packed schedule, the diary highlights vital engagements, including NATO meetings in London and India-US bilateral discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi congratulates Radhakrishnan on VP poll win; says his life devoted to serving society, empowering poor.

PM Modi congratulates Radhakrishnan on VP poll win; says his life devoted to...

 India
2
Controversial Israeli Strike on Hamas in Qatar Stirs Global Reactions

Controversial Israeli Strike on Hamas in Qatar Stirs Global Reactions

 Global
3
Rajasthan's Strict Anti-Conversion Bill Passed Amidst Opposition Uproar

Rajasthan's Strict Anti-Conversion Bill Passed Amidst Opposition Uproar

 India
4
Fugitive Caught: CBI Nabs Vyapam Scam Accused After Eight Years

Fugitive Caught: CBI Nabs Vyapam Scam Accused After Eight Years

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025