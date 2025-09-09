Left Menu

Congress Leaders Intensify Bihar Poll Discussions Amid Seat-Sharing Talks

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, along with Rahul Gandhi and other party leaders, held discussions on seat-sharing strategies in Bihar for the upcoming Assembly polls. The meeting focused on feedback from the Voter Adhikar Yatra and strategies for cooperating with allies in the mahagathbandhan coalition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 19:38 IST
Congress Leaders Intensify Bihar Poll Discussions Amid Seat-Sharing Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi engaged with key party leaders from Bihar on Tuesday to discuss seat-sharing dynamics ahead of the state Assembly elections.

Apart from Kharge and Gandhi, the high-level discussions included Congress general secretary K C Venugopal, Bihar Congress head Rajesh Ram, and several MPs and leaders such as Ajay Maken and Independent MP Pappu Yadav.

The assembly analyzed the results of the Voter Adhikar Yatra and laid out plans for the 'mahagathbandhan' amid ongoing talks, steering expectations for broader cooperation amongst current and prospective allies like the JMM and RLJP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Godrej Interio Aims for Rs 10,000 Crore Revenue Boost with Rs 300 Crore Investment

Godrej Interio Aims for Rs 10,000 Crore Revenue Boost with Rs 300 Crore Inve...

 India
2
PM Modi expresses confidence that Radhakrishnan will be an outstanding VP, who will strengthen constitutional values.

PM Modi expresses confidence that Radhakrishnan will be an outstanding VP, w...

 India
3
Tragic Loss in Kalu: Sisters Swept Away in River Mishap

Tragic Loss in Kalu: Sisters Swept Away in River Mishap

 India
4
The Resilient Shadow: Khalil Al-Hayya's Ascent in Hamas Leadership

The Resilient Shadow: Khalil Al-Hayya's Ascent in Hamas Leadership

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025