Congress Leaders Intensify Bihar Poll Discussions Amid Seat-Sharing Talks

In a significant move, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi engaged with key party leaders from Bihar on Tuesday to discuss seat-sharing dynamics ahead of the state Assembly elections.

Apart from Kharge and Gandhi, the high-level discussions included Congress general secretary K C Venugopal, Bihar Congress head Rajesh Ram, and several MPs and leaders such as Ajay Maken and Independent MP Pappu Yadav.

The assembly analyzed the results of the Voter Adhikar Yatra and laid out plans for the 'mahagathbandhan' amid ongoing talks, steering expectations for broader cooperation amongst current and prospective allies like the JMM and RLJP.

(With inputs from agencies.)