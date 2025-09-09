Congress Leaders Intensify Bihar Poll Discussions Amid Seat-Sharing Talks
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, along with Rahul Gandhi and other party leaders, held discussions on seat-sharing strategies in Bihar for the upcoming Assembly polls. The meeting focused on feedback from the Voter Adhikar Yatra and strategies for cooperating with allies in the mahagathbandhan coalition.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi engaged with key party leaders from Bihar on Tuesday to discuss seat-sharing dynamics ahead of the state Assembly elections.
Apart from Kharge and Gandhi, the high-level discussions included Congress general secretary K C Venugopal, Bihar Congress head Rajesh Ram, and several MPs and leaders such as Ajay Maken and Independent MP Pappu Yadav.
The assembly analyzed the results of the Voter Adhikar Yatra and laid out plans for the 'mahagathbandhan' amid ongoing talks, steering expectations for broader cooperation amongst current and prospective allies like the JMM and RLJP.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
This was more than an election, it was a battle of ideology: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge after VP poll results.
Best wishes to C P Radhakrishnan on securing victory in vice presidential election: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.
Rahul Gandhi's Uttar Pradesh Visit: Progress, Community, and Vigilance
ED questions BJP worker who filed petition in HC questioning Rahul Gandhi's citizenship: Officials.
Rahul Gandhi's Defamation Case Unfolds in Court