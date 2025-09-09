Pope Leo Raises Alarm Over Israel's Strikes on Qatar

Pope Leo expressed serious concern on Tuesday about the repercussions of Israel's recent military strikes on Qatar.

"There's some really serious news right now: Israel's attack on some Hamas leaders in Qatar. The entire situation is very serious," Leo commented to journalists outside the papal summer residence of Castel Gandolfo.

His statements, reported by ANSA news agency, underscore the escalating geopolitical tensions in the region, drawing attention to the potential for increased instability.

