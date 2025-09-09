Pope Leo Raises Alarm Over Israel's Strikes on Qatar
Pope Leo has voiced his concern regarding Israel's recent military actions against Hamas leaders in Qatar. Highlighting the gravity of the situation, he addressed the press outside the papal residence. His comments were reported by ANSA, indicating escalating tensions in the region.
Pope Leo expressed serious concern on Tuesday about the repercussions of Israel's recent military strikes on Qatar.
"There's some really serious news right now: Israel's attack on some Hamas leaders in Qatar. The entire situation is very serious," Leo commented to journalists outside the papal summer residence of Castel Gandolfo.
His statements, reported by ANSA news agency, underscore the escalating geopolitical tensions in the region, drawing attention to the potential for increased instability.
