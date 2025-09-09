C P Radhakrishnan's Ascension to Vice Presidency: A New Era Begins
C P Radhakrishnan has been elected as India's 15th Vice President, winning the election with 452 votes. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended warm congratulations on behalf of the state's people. Radhakrishnan's extensive experience and deep cultural values were noted as significant assets for his new role.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 09-09-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 20:25 IST
- Country:
- India
C P Radhakrishnan, the NDA candidate, has secured his place as India's 15th Vice President, winning with a commanding 452 votes against opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy, who garnered 300 votes.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma applauded Radhakrishnan's election, highlighting his vast experience and deep-rooted values in Indian culture, which would bring significant merit to the vice-presidential office.
The election was initiated following the unexpected resignation of former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on July 21, marking a significant change in India's political landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
NDA's C P Radhakrishnan Elected as India's 15th Vice President
NDA's Radhakrishnan Wins VP Post Amid Political Turbulence
Former vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar congratulates C P Radhakrishnan on being elected as next VP.
NDA's CP Radhakrishnan Elected 15th Vice President of India
NDA's CP Radhakrishnan Elected as India's 15th Vice President