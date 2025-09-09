C P Radhakrishnan's Ascension to Vice Presidency: A New Era Begins

C P Radhakrishnan, the NDA candidate, has secured his place as India's 15th Vice President, winning with a commanding 452 votes against opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy, who garnered 300 votes.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma applauded Radhakrishnan's election, highlighting his vast experience and deep-rooted values in Indian culture, which would bring significant merit to the vice-presidential office.

The election was initiated following the unexpected resignation of former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on July 21, marking a significant change in India's political landscape.

