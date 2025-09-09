Left Menu

Opposition's Dignified Fight: A Moral and Political Blow to BJP in VP Elections

After C P Radhakrishnan's victory in the vice presidential polls, the Congress asserted that the opposition showcased unity and delivered a respectable performance. Despite BJP's numerical win, the Congress claimed it as a moral and political setback for the ruling party, emphasizing the ongoing ideological battle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 20:39 IST
Opposition's Dignified Fight: A Moral and Political Blow to BJP in VP Elections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

C P Radhakrishnan's victory in the vice presidential election on Tuesday was marked not just by the numbers but by a symbolic challenge from the united Opposition. The Congress lauded its candidate's spirited campaign, describing the result as a 'moral and political defeat' for the BJP.

Party president Mallikarjun Kharge congratulated Radhakrishnan while expressing gratitude to B Sudershan Reddy, the Opposition's joint candidate, for his principled fight. Kharge emphasized the election as a clash of ideologies, underscoring the importance of safeguarding democratic values and upholding constitutional ethics.

The election concluded with Radhakrishnan receiving 452 votes against Reddy's 300. Despite the BJP's triumph, Congress remained optimistic, noting their united challenge gathered 40% of the vote—a significant increase from previous results—demonstrating a robust ideological opposition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's Sleek iPhone Air: A Step Towards the Future

Apple's Sleek iPhone Air: A Step Towards the Future

 Global
2
Delhi High Court Denies Bail Extension for Vikas Yadav in Nitish Katara Murder Case

Delhi High Court Denies Bail Extension for Vikas Yadav in Nitish Katara Murd...

 India
3
Kerala CM Condemns Israeli Minister's Visit Amid Gaza Tensions

Kerala CM Condemns Israeli Minister's Visit Amid Gaza Tensions

 India
4
Bank Executive Acquitted in High-Profile Fraud Case: Justice Served

Bank Executive Acquitted in High-Profile Fraud Case: Justice Served

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025