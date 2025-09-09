Opposition's Dignified Fight: A Moral and Political Blow to BJP in VP Elections

C P Radhakrishnan's victory in the vice presidential election on Tuesday was marked not just by the numbers but by a symbolic challenge from the united Opposition. The Congress lauded its candidate's spirited campaign, describing the result as a 'moral and political defeat' for the BJP.

Party president Mallikarjun Kharge congratulated Radhakrishnan while expressing gratitude to B Sudershan Reddy, the Opposition's joint candidate, for his principled fight. Kharge emphasized the election as a clash of ideologies, underscoring the importance of safeguarding democratic values and upholding constitutional ethics.

The election concluded with Radhakrishnan receiving 452 votes against Reddy's 300. Despite the BJP's triumph, Congress remained optimistic, noting their united challenge gathered 40% of the vote—a significant increase from previous results—demonstrating a robust ideological opposition.

(With inputs from agencies.)