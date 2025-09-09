Urgent Plea for Air-Defense Boost Amidst Rising Tensions
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called for increased air-defense weapon supplies following a devastating Russian air strike on an eastern village. He warned that Moscow views the absence of stricter international sanctions as a green light to perpetuate the ongoing conflict.
- Country:
- Ukraine
In a crucial appeal, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called on Kyiv's allies to expedite the supply of air-defense weapons to bolster Ukraine's defenses. This plea follows a tragic Russian air strike that claimed 24 lives in an eastern Ukrainian village.
Zelenskiy's nightly address highlighted the critical situation Ukraine faces, urging the international community to act decisively. He stressed that the current lack of robust sanctions against Russia might be misinterpreted as tacit approval for continued hostilities.
The president's remarks underscore the urgent need for global support to prevent further escalation and protect Ukrainian civilians from ongoing aggression.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
EU and US Ramp Up Sanctions Against Russia Amid Tensions
U.S. Targets Southeast Asian Cyber Scam Operators with Sanctions
South Korea's Pivotal Role in U.N. Sanctions Drama
US and EU Discuss Coordinated Sanctions Against Russia Amid Rising Tensions
Kremlin Defiant Amidst Rising U.S. Sanctions Pressure