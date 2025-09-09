Urgent Plea for Air-Defense Boost Amidst Rising Tensions

In a crucial appeal, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called on Kyiv's allies to expedite the supply of air-defense weapons to bolster Ukraine's defenses. This plea follows a tragic Russian air strike that claimed 24 lives in an eastern Ukrainian village.

Zelenskiy's nightly address highlighted the critical situation Ukraine faces, urging the international community to act decisively. He stressed that the current lack of robust sanctions against Russia might be misinterpreted as tacit approval for continued hostilities.

The president's remarks underscore the urgent need for global support to prevent further escalation and protect Ukrainian civilians from ongoing aggression.

(With inputs from agencies.)