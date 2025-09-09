Left Menu

Urgent Plea for Air-Defense Boost Amidst Rising Tensions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called for increased air-defense weapon supplies following a devastating Russian air strike on an eastern village. He warned that Moscow views the absence of stricter international sanctions as a green light to perpetuate the ongoing conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 09-09-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 20:53 IST
Urgent Plea for Air-Defense Boost Amidst Rising Tensions
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a crucial appeal, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called on Kyiv's allies to expedite the supply of air-defense weapons to bolster Ukraine's defenses. This plea follows a tragic Russian air strike that claimed 24 lives in an eastern Ukrainian village.

Zelenskiy's nightly address highlighted the critical situation Ukraine faces, urging the international community to act decisively. He stressed that the current lack of robust sanctions against Russia might be misinterpreted as tacit approval for continued hostilities.

The president's remarks underscore the urgent need for global support to prevent further escalation and protect Ukrainian civilians from ongoing aggression.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SEBI Revamps Co-Investment Rules for AIFs to Boost Flexibility

SEBI Revamps Co-Investment Rules for AIFs to Boost Flexibility

 India
2
Udhayanidhi Stalin Champions Dravidian Model of Progress in Tamil Nadu

Udhayanidhi Stalin Champions Dravidian Model of Progress in Tamil Nadu

 India
3
Anglo American and Teck Resources Forge a Copper Powerhouse

Anglo American and Teck Resources Forge a Copper Powerhouse

 Global
4
Radhakrishnan Triumphs: A Victory Beyond Party Lines

Radhakrishnan Triumphs: A Victory Beyond Party Lines

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025