Radhakrishnan Ascends: A New Dawn for the Vice Presidency

In a pivotal moment for India's political landscape, former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar extended his heartfelt congratulations to his successor, C P Radhakrishnan, following the latter's triumphant victory in the vice presidential election.

This gesture marked Dhankhar's first public appearance since stepping down from the post due to health concerns in July, an unexpected decision that prompted a swift election process.

Radhakrishnan, the NDA nominee, secured his win with 452 votes against the Opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy, who garnered 300. Dhankhar praised Radhakrishnan's vast public experience, expressing confidence that the office of the Vice President would reach new heights under his leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)