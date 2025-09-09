Left Menu

Radhakrishnan's Landmark Victory: Inspiring Leadership and Unity

Maharashtra's Governor, C P Radhakrishnan, has been elected as India's Vice President, securing a decisive win with 452 votes to opponent Reddy's 300. Esteemed leaders, including Chief Minister Fadnavis, have lauded Radhakrishnan's service and commitment, anticipating his leadership will propel the nation to new heights.

Updated: 09-09-2025 21:46 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 21:46 IST
Radhakrishnan's Landmark Victory: Inspiring Leadership and Unity
Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar have hailed C P Radhakrishnan's election as India's Vice President. The seasoned leader, with deep roots in RSS and the BJP in Tamil Nadu, triumphed with 452 votes over opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy's 300.

Fadnavis emphasized Radhakrishnan's life of service and dedication to the nation, confident his leadership will boost India's stature globally. Shinde remarked on Radhakrishnan's exceptional tenure as Maharashtra's Governor, which enhanced the dignity of the office. Pawar declared his victory a source of pride for Maharashtra, reflecting unity and confidence in leadership.

Radhakrishnan's election, supported by cross-voting from the opposition, was celebrated as an outcome of NDA unity, urging for development reaching common citizens. His political experience and commitment are seen as pillars that will strengthen India's democratic fabric and inspire national progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

