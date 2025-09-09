Nepal Unrest: Army Steps In Amidst Political Turmoil

The Nepal Army has announced its commitment to taking over security operations starting at 10 p.m. This move follows the resignation of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli after a wave of violent protests raged for over a day in Kathmandu and across the nation.

A statement from the Directorate of Public Relations and Information highlighted concerns that some groups are exploiting the instability, causing substantial harm to civilians and public property. The army, along with other security forces, is poised to intervene should the unrest persist.

Despite Oli's resignation and the subsequent lifting of a social media ban, protests continued across various regions, with anger manifesting in acts such as setting fire to government buildings. The army has called for public cooperation, urging the populace to refrain from supporting or engaging in violence.

