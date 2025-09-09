Resignation Sparks Hope: Young Nepalis Stand Against Corruption

Nepali Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli resigned on Tuesday following heated anti-corruption protests by young citizens defying a curfew and engaging in violent clashes with police. This unrest was triggered by a controversial social media ban, prompting nationwide demonstrations and significant casualties.

The protests have thrown Nepal into further political turmoil. The country, situated between India and China, has long struggled with instability since the monarchy's 2008 abolition. The recent demonstrations highlight growing discontent among Nepali youths who face limited job prospects at home, leading many to seek employment abroad.

In the aftermath of Oli's resignation, U.S. officials have urged restraint from all parties involved. Meanwhile, jubilant demonstrators welcomed the news with celebrations outside parliament, signaling a rejection of corruption and a demand for improved governance. Yet, questions remain as the search for a new prime minister begins.