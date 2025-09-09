Justice on Trial: The Bolsonaro Verdict Looms
Brazil's Supreme Court began deliberations on charges against ex-President Jair Bolsonaro, alleging his orchestration of a 2022 coup attempt. Justice Alexandre de Moraes accused Bolsonaro of leading a criminal group intent on overturning the election. A verdict is expected soon, with Bolsonaro facing significant potential prison time.
The final phase of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's trial has commenced, with prominent Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes casting the initial vote. On Tuesday, Moraes branded Bolsonaro the leader of a criminal faction that sought to overturn the 2022 election, positioning Bolsonaro as the orchestrator of a coup effort.
Investigations have revealed alleged plots against President Lula and co-conspiracies, including a foiled assassination plan targeting Moraes. Bolsonaro stands charged with offenses like leading an armed criminal group and damaging cultural property, with his defense claiming innocence. During the January 2023 riots, thousands of Bolsonaro supporters stormed government buildings, intensifying scrutiny on the ex-president.
The ongoing trial sees Justices Flavio Dino, Luiz Fux, Carmen Lucia, and Cristiano Zanin set to deliver their votes in the coming days. If found guilty, Bolsonaro faces a sentence exceeding 40 years. However, his political allies continue to push for amnesty, aiming to alleviate his legal burdens.
