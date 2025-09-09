Left Menu

Justice on Trial: The Bolsonaro Verdict Looms

Brazil's Supreme Court began deliberations on charges against ex-President Jair Bolsonaro, alleging his orchestration of a 2022 coup attempt. Justice Alexandre de Moraes accused Bolsonaro of leading a criminal group intent on overturning the election. A verdict is expected soon, with Bolsonaro facing significant potential prison time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 23:00 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 23:00 IST
Justice on Trial: The Bolsonaro Verdict Looms
Bolsonaro

The final phase of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's trial has commenced, with prominent Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes casting the initial vote. On Tuesday, Moraes branded Bolsonaro the leader of a criminal faction that sought to overturn the 2022 election, positioning Bolsonaro as the orchestrator of a coup effort.

Investigations have revealed alleged plots against President Lula and co-conspiracies, including a foiled assassination plan targeting Moraes. Bolsonaro stands charged with offenses like leading an armed criminal group and damaging cultural property, with his defense claiming innocence. During the January 2023 riots, thousands of Bolsonaro supporters stormed government buildings, intensifying scrutiny on the ex-president.

The ongoing trial sees Justices Flavio Dino, Luiz Fux, Carmen Lucia, and Cristiano Zanin set to deliver their votes in the coming days. If found guilty, Bolsonaro faces a sentence exceeding 40 years. However, his political allies continue to push for amnesty, aiming to alleviate his legal burdens.

TRENDING

1
Intruder in Naval Uniform Escapes with Rifle in Mumbai

Intruder in Naval Uniform Escapes with Rifle in Mumbai

 India
2
Victory for Nationalistic Ideology: C P Radhakrishnan's Path to Development by 2047

Victory for Nationalistic Ideology: C P Radhakrishnan's Path to Development ...

 India
3
Young Leadership in France: Sébastien Lecornu Takes the Helm as Prime Minister

Young Leadership in France: Sébastien Lecornu Takes the Helm as Prime Minist...

 France
4
Apple's Bold Move: eSIM-Only iPhone Air Unveiled

Apple's Bold Move: eSIM-Only iPhone Air Unveiled

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025