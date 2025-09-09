Sébastien Lecornu Appointed as France’s Youngest Prime Minister

In a significant political shift, French President Emmanuel Macron has named Sébastien Lecornu as France's new prime minister. Lecornu, previously serving as the defense minister, ascends to this pivotal role after proving instrumental in France's military enhancement strategy.

At 39, Lecornu becomes France's youngest defense minister to assume the prime minister's office, a testament to his swift political rise within Macron's administration. His past includes pivotal roles in handling civic unrest through engagement and dialogue, particularly during the Yellow Vests protests.

As an initial conservative who aligned with Macron's centrist movement in 2017, Lecornu's varied political background equips him to navigate the complexities of current global challenges, including the ongoing influence of the Ukraine conflict on French military policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)