Trump's Diplomatic Dilemma: Israel's Strike in Qatar
U.S. President Donald Trump expressed dismay over Israel's strike on Hamas targets in Qatar. He instructed envoy Steve Witkoff to warn Qatar before the attack. Trump's administration regards Qatar as a key ally, emphasizing the unilateral attack damages peace efforts and relationships with both Israel and Qatar.
U.S. President Donald Trump has expressed his regret over Israel's military action targeting Hamas in Qatar, a close ally of the United States. The White House disclosed that Trump directed senior aide Steve Witkoff to notify Qatar in advance about the strike.
The Israeli attack, which led to the death of five Hamas members including the son of Khalil al-Hayya, was seen as an unexpected move by the U.S., which values Qatar's intermediary role in mediating peace efforts in the Gaza region.
Despite the unfortunate occurrence, Trump's administration is pushing for a ceasefire and hostage release agreement while maintaining strong ties with Qatar. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt reiterated America's stance against unilateral strikes that could undermine diplomatic relations.
