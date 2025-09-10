Forensic Analysis of Trump Letter Linked to Epstein Sparks Controversy

The White House has agreed to a forensic examination of a signature on a letter purportedly from Donald Trump to Jeffrey Epstein. Released by House Democrats, the document dates back over two decades and is alleged by aides to be false. Trump maintains he didn't author it.

The authenticity of the letter, revealed alongside other Epstein-related documents, has become a political flashpoint. Though Trump's team urges focus away from the matter, public interest, particularly in Epstein's associations and client list, persists. White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt insists the president's signature isn't on Epstein's documents.

Public skepticism persists about the Epstein saga, with recent polls indicating significant doubt over official accounts of Epstein's death and associations. As congressional investigations advance, the controversy continues to shadow Trump's administration, despite accusations from Trump allies of political maneuvering by Democrats.