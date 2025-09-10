Left Menu

Lee Hsien Loong: Navigating a Strong National Identity Amid Global Pressures

Singapore's former Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong urged citizens to uphold a strong national identity in the face of external forces. Addressing students and academics at the National University of Singapore, he emphasized the importance of maintaining unity amid global challenges and multi-layered cultural identities.

In a recent forum, Singapore's former Prime Minister, Lee Hsien Loong, stressed the importance of resisting external influences to preserve Singapore's national identity. Speaking to a gathering of students and academics at the National University of Singapore, Lee highlighted the complexities of balancing global pressures with the city's unique cultural fabric.

Lee addressed concerns about whether globalisation or internal divisions represented the greater threat to national identity. He pointed out that powerful external forces could sway communities, such as the Muslim response to the Israel-Hamas conflict, while urging Singaporeans to prioritize their allegiance to the nation.

The former prime minister, who served from 2004 to 2024, reflected on the multi-layered nature of Singapore's national identity. Emphasizing unity amidst diversity, he acknowledged the various affiliations within the society, from cultural to political orientations, as critical aspects of the Singaporean identity.

