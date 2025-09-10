Left Menu

NATO Urged to Strengthen Air Defenses Amid Russian Drone Incursions

Poland's violation of airspace by Russian drones highlights the urgent threat posed by Moscow's actions in Ukraine, according to Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky. He advocates for NATO to bolster frontline air defenses immediately and suggests implementing tougher sanctions to curb Russian President Vladimir Putin's aggression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prague | Updated: 10-09-2025 12:48 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 12:48 IST
NATO Urged to Strengthen Air Defenses Amid Russian Drone Incursions
Lipavsky
  • Country:
  • Czechia

PRAGUE, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky has called for NATO to enhance its air defense capabilities in response to Russian drone activities in Polish airspace, which he argues signal a broader threat from Moscow's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Lipavsky emphasized the necessity of immediate action on social media platform X, underscoring support for increased sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin's continued aggression.

The appeal comes amid growing concerns over regional security and the need for stronger collective defense measures among NATO allies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
German Air Defense Systems Spot Russian Drones Over Poland

German Air Defense Systems Spot Russian Drones Over Poland

 Germany
2
India-US Relations: Trade Talks Breach Diplomatic Chill

India-US Relations: Trade Talks Breach Diplomatic Chill

 India
3
NATO's Defense Tested by Russian Drone Attack

NATO's Defense Tested by Russian Drone Attack

 Czechia
4
Cattle Smugglers Arrested in Uttar Pradesh Police Encounter

Cattle Smugglers Arrested in Uttar Pradesh Police Encounter

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emerging Europe’s Euro Trap: IMF Finds Monetary Policy Losing Power in Euroized States

ILO Study Urges Stand-Alone Hybrid Structure for Eswatini’s New Unemployment Benefit Fund

Global Strategy to Eradicate Yaws by 2030 Hinges on Serosurveys, WHO Declares

Brazil’s Road Traffic Epidemic: A Preventable Crisis Demanding Urgent Action

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025