NATO Urged to Strengthen Air Defenses Amid Russian Drone Incursions

PRAGUE, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky has called for NATO to enhance its air defense capabilities in response to Russian drone activities in Polish airspace, which he argues signal a broader threat from Moscow's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Lipavsky emphasized the necessity of immediate action on social media platform X, underscoring support for increased sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin's continued aggression.

The appeal comes amid growing concerns over regional security and the need for stronger collective defense measures among NATO allies.

