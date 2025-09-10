Left Menu

Modi and Trump's Promising Trade Talks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed optimism about ongoing trade negotiations with US President Donald Trump, anticipating a breakthrough in their partnership. Meanwhile, several domestic and international issues unfold, including the arrest of ISIS suspects and discussions on fake news regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2025 13:20 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 13:20 IST
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed eager anticipation on Wednesday regarding upcoming dialogues with US President Donald Trump. Modi highlighted Trump's favorable view of current trade talks, which aim to unlock immense potential in US-India relations.

In Bengaluru, the Enforcement Directorate has detained Karnataka Congress MLA Satish Krishna Sail over money laundering allegations related to illegal iron ore exports. This is among various notable developments across the nation today.

Globally, India and the US are striving to resolve trade barriers. Trump shared a sense of certainty about achieving a positive trade agreement, emphasizing his close relationship with Prime Minister Modi, promising further negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

