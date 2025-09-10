Left Menu

Controversy Brews Over Detention of AAP MLA Under Public Safety Act

AAP MP Sanjay Singh denounced the detention of MLA Mehraj Malik under the Public Safety Act as unlawful and a misuse of power. Malik, detained for allegedly disturbing public order, is accused of being repressed by the BJP. Protests have ensued, leading to clashes in Jammu and Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 10-09-2025 13:29 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 13:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

AAP MP Sanjay Singh has strongly criticized the detention of Mehraj Malik, an AAP MLA, under the Public Safety Act, labeling it illegal and unconstitutional. Singh accused authorities of misusing laws designed for terrorists against an elected official.

Malik, also AAP's J-K unit president, was arrested on charges of disrupting public order in the Doda district, and is currently held in Kathua district jail. Singh condemned the application of such stringent laws on Malik, asserting it is an attempt to stifle the voice of his constituency.

He vowed AAP will contest this move in streets, Parliament, and possibly the Supreme Court. Singh further alleged the BJP government, led by PM Narendra Modi, targets AAP with repressive tactics. Several arrests from AAP, linked to this alleged political victimization, have sparked protests, with clashes reportedly injuring police officers in Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)

