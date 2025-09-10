Hungary Stands Firm with Poland Amid Airspace Violation
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban expressed solidarity with Poland after drones breached its airspace, condemning the act as a violation of territorial integrity. Orban highlighted the dangers posed by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, emphasizing the need for peace to mitigate regional risks.
Hungary has expressed its support for Poland following an incident where drones entered Polish airspace. Prime Minister Viktor Orban took to the social media platform X to declare the violation of Poland's territorial integrity as unacceptable.
Orban stated that the event underscores Hungary's policy of advocating for peace in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. He emphasized that living under the threat of war carries numerous risks and it is imperative to pursue peace.
His comments come amid rising tensions in Eastern Europe, as nations deal with the repercussions of geopolitical skirmishes on their doorstep. Orban's statements highlight the urgent necessity to put an end to hostilities in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
