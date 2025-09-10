Fertiliser Fraud: YSRCP's Allegations Against Naidu
YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy criticized Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu over a urea supply shortage, alleging a Rs 200-250 crore scam. Accusations include diverting fertiliser to black markets and privatising medical colleges. Jagan vows resistance and condemns Naidu's administration for corruption and broken promises.
- Country:
- India
YSRCP head Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy ramped up his criticism of Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, accusing him of orchestrating a fertiliser shortage for profit, resulting in a scam worth Rs 200-250 crore. At a press conference, Reddy linked police actions against YSRCP protests to the controversy.
Reddy alleged the state's farmers face severe hardships due to noncompetitive support prices, leading some to commit suicide. He further charged that fertiliser was being redirected to the black market under Naidu's government, worsening the crisis and escalating their plight.
Reddy also contested the state's PPP model for creating medical colleges, claiming public assets are being misappropriated. He affirmed his party's commitment to opposing these privatization efforts and criticised recent celebrations for ignoring key socio-economic issues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
