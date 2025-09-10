Kerala CM Pleads for Tourist Evacuation Amid Nepal Unrest

The Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, has called for the Indian government's urgent action to evacuate tourists who are currently stranded in Nepal amid ongoing civil unrest.

In a letter addressed to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Vijayan requested immediate help, underscoring Kerala's readiness to assist in any necessary coordination efforts.

The appeal comes after Nepal plunged into a volatile political crisis following the resignation of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli. The situation was exacerbated by a public outcry over a controversial social media ban, sparking protests and incidents of arson.

(With inputs from agencies.)