Kerala CM Pleads for Tourist Evacuation Amid Nepal Unrest
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has urged the Indian government to evacuate tourists stranded in Nepal amid civil unrest. He reached out to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for assistance. Nepal faces turmoil following the resignation of PM K P Sharma Oli, spurred by protests against a social media ban.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 10-09-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 17:23 IST
- Country:
- India
The Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, has called for the Indian government's urgent action to evacuate tourists who are currently stranded in Nepal amid ongoing civil unrest.
In a letter addressed to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Vijayan requested immediate help, underscoring Kerala's readiness to assist in any necessary coordination efforts.
The appeal comes after Nepal plunged into a volatile political crisis following the resignation of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli. The situation was exacerbated by a public outcry over a controversial social media ban, sparking protests and incidents of arson.
(With inputs from agencies.)
