Left Menu

Kerala CM Pleads for Tourist Evacuation Amid Nepal Unrest

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has urged the Indian government to evacuate tourists stranded in Nepal amid civil unrest. He reached out to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for assistance. Nepal faces turmoil following the resignation of PM K P Sharma Oli, spurred by protests against a social media ban.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 10-09-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 17:23 IST
Kerala CM Pleads for Tourist Evacuation Amid Nepal Unrest
Pinarayi Vijayan
  • Country:
  • India

The Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, has called for the Indian government's urgent action to evacuate tourists who are currently stranded in Nepal amid ongoing civil unrest.

In a letter addressed to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Vijayan requested immediate help, underscoring Kerala's readiness to assist in any necessary coordination efforts.

The appeal comes after Nepal plunged into a volatile political crisis following the resignation of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli. The situation was exacerbated by a public outcry over a controversial social media ban, sparking protests and incidents of arson.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi-Kathmandu Bus Halt amid Nepal's Youth-Led Protests

Delhi-Kathmandu Bus Halt amid Nepal's Youth-Led Protests

 India
2
Russia Claims Successful Drone Strikes on Ukraine

Russia Claims Successful Drone Strikes on Ukraine

 Russia
3
Turmoil Over Israeli Attacks: EU Sanctions, GCC Impact, and Regional Repercussions

Turmoil Over Israeli Attacks: EU Sanctions, GCC Impact, and Regional Repercu...

 Qatar
4
Introducing AINA: The AI Mentor Revolutionizing Indian Education

Introducing AINA: The AI Mentor Revolutionizing Indian Education

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025