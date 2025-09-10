Left Menu

EU Sanctions: Targeting Chinese Refineries Over Ukraine Conflict

The European Commission is contemplating including some Chinese refineries in its 19th round of sanctions against Russia due to the invasion of Ukraine. The decision might be proposed as early as Friday.

In response to Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, the European Commission is weighing new sanctions, potentially targeting certain Chinese refineries. Unnamed EU officials revealed that these sanctions could feature in the Commission's upcoming 19th package.

This strategic move reflects increasing efforts to pressure Moscow by targeting entities that support its economy. The inclusion of Chinese refineries suggests a widening of the sanctions scope, potentially impacting relations with China.

Officials indicated that the formal proposal for this new sanctions package could be submitted as early as Friday, signaling urgency in addressing the current geopolitical tensions.

