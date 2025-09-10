EU Sanctions: Targeting Chinese Refineries Over Ukraine Conflict

In response to Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, the European Commission is weighing new sanctions, potentially targeting certain Chinese refineries. Unnamed EU officials revealed that these sanctions could feature in the Commission's upcoming 19th package.

This strategic move reflects increasing efforts to pressure Moscow by targeting entities that support its economy. The inclusion of Chinese refineries suggests a widening of the sanctions scope, potentially impacting relations with China.

Officials indicated that the formal proposal for this new sanctions package could be submitted as early as Friday, signaling urgency in addressing the current geopolitical tensions.

