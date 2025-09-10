Tensions Rise as Davis Cup Set Against Backdrop of Poland Drone Incident

Britain's Davis Cup team is gearing up for their World Group I tie against Poland in Gdynia this weekend, despite recent European security concerns. Drones that violated Polish airspace were shot down by NATO allies, marking a first instance of such action during Russia's ongoing military activities in Ukraine.

An LTA spokesman confirmed ongoing collaboration with the Polish Federation and the International Tennis Federation (ITF) while asserting that there is no anticipated impact on the upcoming tie. The outcome of the match will determine which team advances to next year's Final qualifiers.

In the wake of Tuesday's incident, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk addressed parliament, describing the situation as the closest the nation has come to conflict since World War Two. Despite acknowledging the seriousness, he reassured that there is no imminent threat of war as Moscow denied involvement, attributing the drones' origin to Ukraine.

