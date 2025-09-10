Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Davis Cup Set Against Backdrop of Poland Drone Incident

Britain's Davis Cup team prepares for a crucial match against Poland in Gdynia amid heightened tensions. Polish airspace was breached by drones, prompting NATO and Poland to respond. Although security concerns linger, the tie is expected to proceed, with the winner advancing to next year's Final qualifiers.

Britain's Davis Cup team is gearing up for their World Group I tie against Poland in Gdynia this weekend, despite recent European security concerns. Drones that violated Polish airspace were shot down by NATO allies, marking a first instance of such action during Russia's ongoing military activities in Ukraine.

An LTA spokesman confirmed ongoing collaboration with the Polish Federation and the International Tennis Federation (ITF) while asserting that there is no anticipated impact on the upcoming tie. The outcome of the match will determine which team advances to next year's Final qualifiers.

In the wake of Tuesday's incident, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk addressed parliament, describing the situation as the closest the nation has come to conflict since World War Two. Despite acknowledging the seriousness, he reassured that there is no imminent threat of war as Moscow denied involvement, attributing the drones' origin to Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

