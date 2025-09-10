Left Menu

NATO's First Shots Fired During Ukraine War

For the first time, a NATO member has taken military action during the Russia-Ukraine conflict by shooting down drones that entered Poland's airspace. International leaders respond with unified condemnation of Russia's actions and stress the importance of solidarity and preparation for future provocations.

Updated: 10-09-2025 19:43 IST
NATO's First Shots Fired During Ukraine War
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an unprecedented move, Poland shot down drones that breached its airspace on Wednesday, marking the first known instance of a NATO member using military force during Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine. The incident has provoked widespread international responses.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk characterized the drone incident as a severe provocation, emphasizing Poland's readiness to confront further escalations. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte labeled the actions as reckless and reiterated NATO's commitment to defending its territory against any intrusion.

In a unified stance, global leaders condemned Russia's actions, calling for strengthened support for Ukraine and enhanced defense measures in Europe. The episode underscores growing tensions and the necessity for coordinated international action in response to the Russian threat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

