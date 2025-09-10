NATO's First Shots Fired During Ukraine War

In an unprecedented move, Poland shot down drones that breached its airspace on Wednesday, marking the first known instance of a NATO member using military force during Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine. The incident has provoked widespread international responses.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk characterized the drone incident as a severe provocation, emphasizing Poland's readiness to confront further escalations. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte labeled the actions as reckless and reiterated NATO's commitment to defending its territory against any intrusion.

In a unified stance, global leaders condemned Russia's actions, calling for strengthened support for Ukraine and enhanced defense measures in Europe. The episode underscores growing tensions and the necessity for coordinated international action in response to the Russian threat.

(With inputs from agencies.)