New Dawn in Rajya Sabha: Hopes Pinned on Vice President Radhakrishnan
Opposition parties anticipate that newly elected Vice President, C P Radhakrishnan, will provide them greater opportunities to voice concerns in the Rajya Sabha. Leaders have expressed hopes for fairer treatment than during the term of his predecessor, Jagdeep Dhankhar, and emphasized the role of opposition in a healthy democracy.
Opposition parties are hopeful that Vice President-elect C P Radhakrishnan will offer them more opportunity to voice public concerns in the Rajya Sabha. Elected recently, Radhakrishnan is expected to assume his role soon as chairman of the Upper House of Parliament.
Leaders have expressed dissatisfaction with the tenure of former chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, who they claim limited their time in discussions. They recall a motion they had moved to remove Dhankhar, which was ultimately rejected. Various party leaders extended good wishes to Radhakrishnan, recalling precedent set by Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on valuing opposition.
Derek O'Brien from the TMC has urged Radhakrishnan to ensure more Bills are scrutinized by parliamentary committees while avoiding mass suspensions. CPI and other leaders echo the sentiment that the opposition's voice is crucial to Indian democracy, urging equitable consideration within parliamentary proceedings.
