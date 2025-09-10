Left Menu

Controversy Over Risha Insult: Politics and Protests in Tripura

CPI(M) state secretary Jiten Chowdhury faced protests in Tripura for allegedly insulting the 'Risha,' a tribal attire. He refuted the claims as baseless and criticized both Tipra Motha and BJP's Janajati Morcha for spreading false narratives. Chowdhury urged for political change, advocating the return of the Left Front.

CPI(M) state secretary Jiten Chowdhury encountered protests by Tipra Motha workers in Tripura's Dhalai district, following accusations of disrespecting the traditional 'Risha' attire.

Despite black flag demonstrations, Chowdhury's convoy passed without incident. However, he dismissed the allegations, claiming they were misleading narratives fueled by political opponents.

Chowdhury criticized Tipra Motha's alliance with BJP, emphasizing the lack of tangible benefits for tribal communities and urging CPI(M) activists to rally for change as political sentiment shifts towards the Left Front.

