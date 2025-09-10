Controversy Over Risha Insult: Politics and Protests in Tripura

CPI(M) state secretary Jiten Chowdhury encountered protests by Tipra Motha workers in Tripura's Dhalai district, following accusations of disrespecting the traditional 'Risha' attire.

Despite black flag demonstrations, Chowdhury's convoy passed without incident. However, he dismissed the allegations, claiming they were misleading narratives fueled by political opponents.

Chowdhury criticized Tipra Motha's alliance with BJP, emphasizing the lack of tangible benefits for tribal communities and urging CPI(M) activists to rally for change as political sentiment shifts towards the Left Front.

