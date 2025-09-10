Tensions Soar Amidst Russia-Belarus Zapad 2025 Military Drills

Russia and Belarus have commenced their joint military drill, Zapad 2025, rekindling fears of heightened regional instability, as their previous major exercise in 2022 coincided with Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The drills, conducted largely in Belarus, aim to bolster ties and demonstrate Russian military force.

Concerns are mounting in Ukraine and among NATO members about potential threats, especially following reports of Russian drones crossing into Polish territory. Belarus, meanwhile, is attempting to mend ties with the West, despite its recent history of internal repression and support for Russia's military actions.

As the drills progress, speculations persist regarding the involvement of Russian nuclear weapons, with Belarus under the nuclear umbrella. The Belarusian government downplays the scale, yet worries remain amongst NATO nations about possible provocations. Germany and Lithuania are conducting parallel exercises, keeping a watchful eye on the evolving situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)