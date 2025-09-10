Israel's Airstrikes in Yemen and Gaza: A Catalyst for Sanctions?
Israel executed heavy airstrikes against Yemen's Houthi rebels, hitting key targets in Sanaa. In response, EU President Ursula von der Leyen considered sanctions on Israel due to its actions in Gaza. The strategic strikes and humanitarian concerns have heightened global tensions around the ongoing conflict.
On Wednesday, Israel intensified its military campaign, launching significant airstrikes against the Houthi rebels in Yemen, targeting military sites and a fuel station in the capital, Sanaa, as confirmed by local Yemeni officials.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has announced plans to propose sanctions and a partial trade suspension against Israel in reaction to the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip. This move could potentially deepen Israel's isolation as it confronts international backlash over its operations targeting Hamas leaders.
The European Union remains divided on the stance against Israel, with significant debate over the proposed sanctions. While humanitarian aid is claimed by Israel as sufficient, organizations report alarming malnutrition figures, emphasizing the crisis's severe human impact in Gaza.
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel
- Yemen
- Houthi
- airstrikes
- Gaza
- European Commission
- sanctions
- Hamas
- conflict
- humanitarian
ALSO READ
EU Chief Ursula von der Leyen Shifts Stance, Proposes Sanctions Against Israel Amid Gaza Conflict
Tensions Rise as Starmer and Herzog Clash Over Gaza Crisis
EU to Propose Sanctions on Israel Amid Gaza Tensions
New Sanctions Plan to Bolster Ukrainian Support
EU Faces Challenges in Phasing Out Russian Fossil Fuels Amid New Sanctions