Israel's Airstrikes in Yemen and Gaza: A Catalyst for Sanctions?

On Wednesday, Israel intensified its military campaign, launching significant airstrikes against the Houthi rebels in Yemen, targeting military sites and a fuel station in the capital, Sanaa, as confirmed by local Yemeni officials.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has announced plans to propose sanctions and a partial trade suspension against Israel in reaction to the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip. This move could potentially deepen Israel's isolation as it confronts international backlash over its operations targeting Hamas leaders.

The European Union remains divided on the stance against Israel, with significant debate over the proposed sanctions. While humanitarian aid is claimed by Israel as sufficient, organizations report alarming malnutrition figures, emphasizing the crisis's severe human impact in Gaza.