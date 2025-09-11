Left Menu

Argentina's Inflation: A Steady Battle Ahead of Elections

Argentina's monthly inflation rate in August remained steady at 1.9%, slightly below forecasts, with a yearly rate of 33.6%. The data arrives as Argentina gears up for mid-term elections with President Javier Milei's party seeking influence amid controversies and economic challenges affecting citizens.

Updated: 11-09-2025 00:56 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 00:56 IST
Argentina's inflation rate for August stayed steady at 1.9%, according to official data released Wednesday, slightly below the expected 2.0% and mirroring July's rate.

Annual inflation through August reached 33.6%, showing a decline from the previous month's 36.6%, and just under analysts' 33.7% prediction. This comes as the nation prepares for pivotal mid-term elections where President Javier Milei's minority libertarian party aims to expand its presence in Congress.

Despite lowering inflation from triple digits since taking office, Milei's administration faces challenges including corruption allegations and austerity effects on pensioners and the disabled. In August, transport, alcoholic beverages, tobacco, restaurants, and hotels saw the largest price hikes, whereas clothing and footwear prices fell by 0.3%.

Economy Minister Luis Caputo noted on X that essential food staple prices, critical for poverty assessment, rose by 1%.

