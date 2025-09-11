Left Menu

Trump's Quest for Federal Reserve Influence Faces Legal and Political Hurdles

President Donald Trump's efforts to fill the Federal Reserve board with his nominees face a significant challenge after a federal court blocked his attempt to fire Fed Governor Lisa Cook. While his nominee Stephen Miran progressed in the Senate, debates over the Fed's independence and interest rate policies continue.

Updated: 11-09-2025 04:44 IST
President Donald Trump's ambition to appoint a majority of the Federal Reserve's board suffered a setback as a federal court blocked his move to fire Governor Lisa Cook. Despite this legal challenge, his nominee, Stephen Miran, advanced in the Senate.

Economists predict that Trump could still influence future interest rate decisions. However, it remains unlikely that the Federal Reserve will reduce rates by the three percentage points Trump desires.

Concerns about the Federal Reserve's independence are heightened by Miran's appointment while planning to retain his White House role, raising fears of political influence on economic decisions.

