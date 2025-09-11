Tensions Flare Across Borders: A Glimpse into International Relations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held discussions with Mauritius counterpart Navinchandra Ramgoolam in Varanasi, focusing on strengthening bilateral ties between the two nations.

In another concerning issue, India urged Russia to stop recruiting Indian nationals into their military as support staff, reflecting ongoing diplomatic dialogues between the countries.

In the political arena, the Congress party criticized Prime Minister Modi's homage to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on his 75th birthday, suggesting a bid to curry favour with the Sangh leadership.