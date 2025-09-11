Tensions Flare Across Borders: A Glimpse into International Relations
Prime Minister Modi met Mauritius counterpart in Varanasi for bilateral talks. India asked Russia to halt recruiting Indian nationals into their military. Congress criticized Modi's tribute to RSS chief Bhagwat. TMC downplayed VP poll cross-voting talks, while ED raided multiple states. Bilateral relations hold key developments worldwide.
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held discussions with Mauritius counterpart Navinchandra Ramgoolam in Varanasi, focusing on strengthening bilateral ties between the two nations.
In another concerning issue, India urged Russia to stop recruiting Indian nationals into their military as support staff, reflecting ongoing diplomatic dialogues between the countries.
In the political arena, the Congress party criticized Prime Minister Modi's homage to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on his 75th birthday, suggesting a bid to curry favour with the Sangh leadership.
