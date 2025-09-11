Poland's Military Modernisation Amid Tensions with Russia

In a decisive response to a recent airspace incursion by Russian drones, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has pledged to advance a comprehensive modernization of the nation's military forces. This announcement comes amid heightened concerns of potential escalation in the ongoing conflict between Russia and neighboring Ukraine.

The incursion, which European officials describe as a deliberate provocation, has intensified fears of a broader conflict in the region. As a result, Poland has implemented air traffic restrictions and plans to close its border with Belarus, coinciding with upcoming military exercises involving Russian forces.

Poland is poised to strengthen its defense capabilities further with the expected arrival of F-35 fighter jets from the United States next year. This acquisition is part of a long-term strategy to enhance the country's NATO-aligned defense posture amid growing challenges to regional stability.