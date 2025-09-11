Baltic Nations Advocate Against U.S. Defense Fund Cuts
Lawmakers from the Baltic nations urged the U.S. Congress to reject President Trump's proposal to cut $200 million in annual defense support for the region, warning of Russian aggression. The Baltic Security Initiative has been crucial in supporting their defense investments. The nations plan to increase their defense spending significantly.
Baltic lawmakers have made an impassioned plea to the U.S. Congress to oppose President Trump's proposal to reduce defense support funding by $200 million annually. They warn that if America withdraws its aid, it could open the door for increased Russian influence in the region.
This funding cut is part of Trump's 'America First' policy, aiming to reduce foreign aid expenditures and encourage European nations to shoulder a larger share of defense costs. However, the ongoing conflict in Ukraine has heightened concerns about potential instability and aggression from Russia and Belarus.
Since 2018, the Baltic Security Initiative has provided vital defense support, with annual contributions ranging from $168 million to $231 million. In the face of potential cuts, Baltic countries are set to escalate their defense spending to over 5% of GDP, underscoring their strategic commitments and financial contributions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
