Diplomatic Downfall: UK Ambassador's Epstein Scandal
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer fired Ambassador Peter Mandelson after emails revealed a deeper association with Jeffrey Epstein than previously known. Foreign Office minister Stephen Doughty confirmed the dismissal following the email's publication, citing the depth of Mandelson's ties to Epstein as the reason.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has dismissed the United Kingdom's ambassador to the United States, Peter Mandelson, due to his connections with Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted pedophile.
The decision was announced in the House of Commons by Foreign Office minister Stephen Doughty, who stated that new emails had come to light revealing Mandelson's closer ties to Epstein than previously understood.
"In view of the additional information in emails written by Peter Mandelson, the decision was made to withdraw his appointment," the Foreign Office declared. The emails disclosed a more extensive relationship between Mandelson and Epstein than was initially acknowledged when he was appointed.
