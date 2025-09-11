Left Menu

Diplomatic Downfall: UK Ambassador's Epstein Scandal

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer fired Ambassador Peter Mandelson after emails revealed a deeper association with Jeffrey Epstein than previously known. Foreign Office minister Stephen Doughty confirmed the dismissal following the email's publication, citing the depth of Mandelson's ties to Epstein as the reason.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 11-09-2025 15:36 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 15:36 IST
Diplomatic Downfall: UK Ambassador's Epstein Scandal
Keir Starmer
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has dismissed the United Kingdom's ambassador to the United States, Peter Mandelson, due to his connections with Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted pedophile.

The decision was announced in the House of Commons by Foreign Office minister Stephen Doughty, who stated that new emails had come to light revealing Mandelson's closer ties to Epstein than previously understood.

"In view of the additional information in emails written by Peter Mandelson, the decision was made to withdraw his appointment," the Foreign Office declared. The emails disclosed a more extensive relationship between Mandelson and Epstein than was initially acknowledged when he was appointed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NHAI Contracts Boosted by Rs 10,000 Crore Insurance Surety Bonds

NHAI Contracts Boosted by Rs 10,000 Crore Insurance Surety Bonds

 India
2
Ukraine Secures Critical European Security Guarantees

Ukraine Secures Critical European Security Guarantees

 Ukraine
3
RJD Delegation Urges Transparent Electoral Roll Revision in Bihar

RJD Delegation Urges Transparent Electoral Roll Revision in Bihar

 India
4
Mauritius integral part of India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy, Global South": Foreign Secy Vikram Misri

Mauritius integral part of India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy, Global Sout...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025