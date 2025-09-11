Nepal's Gen Z: Uprising for Change

The Himalayan nation of Nepal is reeling from a political crisis following violent anti-corruption protests led by young demonstrators, resulting in 30 fatalities and prompting the resignation of Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli.

The nation's Gen Z is at the forefront of these protests, demanding transparent governance and voicing their desire for a future untainted by corruption. Young Nepalis, disillusioned by decades-old leadership, call for fresh, visionary leaders with the capability to bring systemic changes.

Amid this upheaval, many young protesters express their hopes for employment opportunities within Nepal, aiming to prevent further migration. The protestors anticipate that if power is shifted to young, dynamic leaders, the country can rebuild and transform into an inclusive and prosperous society.

