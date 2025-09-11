Nepal's Gen Z: Uprising for Change
Nepal faces a political crisis as anti-corruption protests by young demonstrators, particularly those from Gen Z, result in 30 deaths and the resignation of Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli. Young citizens demand new visionary leaders and express hopes for a future free from corruption and improved opportunities.
The Himalayan nation of Nepal is reeling from a political crisis following violent anti-corruption protests led by young demonstrators, resulting in 30 fatalities and prompting the resignation of Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli.
The nation's Gen Z is at the forefront of these protests, demanding transparent governance and voicing their desire for a future untainted by corruption. Young Nepalis, disillusioned by decades-old leadership, call for fresh, visionary leaders with the capability to bring systemic changes.
Amid this upheaval, many young protesters express their hopes for employment opportunities within Nepal, aiming to prevent further migration. The protestors anticipate that if power is shifted to young, dynamic leaders, the country can rebuild and transform into an inclusive and prosperous society.
(With inputs from agencies.)
