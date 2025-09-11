Left Menu

BJP Rallies in Jharkhand: Protests Over Hansda's Death and Land Acquisition

BJP members in Jharkhand staged demonstrations demanding a CBI probe into the death of Surya Hansda and the return of land taken from tribal farmers in Ranchi. Led by Babulal Marandi, protests focused on Hansda's encounter death and land acquisition issues, challenging the state government's actions.

Updated: 11-09-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 17:41 IST
BJP Rallies in Jharkhand: Protests Over Hansda's Death and Land Acquisition
Members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Jharkhand took to the streets across district headquarters and blocks, demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the death of Surya Hansda in an alleged police encounter.

The protestors also called for the return of land taken from tribal farmers in Ranchi's Nagri area for the expansion of the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), asserting that the acquisition was conducted forcibly.

The state capital, Ranchi, witnessed an Akrosh march led by BJP state president Babulal Marandi, which culminated in a public meeting at the district collectorate. Marandi criticized the Hemant Soren-led government for its handling of the Hansda incident and the land acquisition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

