Left Menu

Vice Presidential Election Cross-Voting Controversy Sparks Investigation Call

Manish Tewari has called for an investigation into alleged cross-voting in the recent vice presidential election. He emphasized that such actions signify a leadership failure among parties, urging introspection. The election saw NDA's C P Radhakrishnan securing victory, amid claims of opposition members voting for NDA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 18:19 IST
Vice Presidential Election Cross-Voting Controversy Sparks Investigation Call
  • Country:
  • India

In a pressing call for transparency, Congress leader Manish Tewari on Thursday demanded an investigation into alleged cross-voting in the vice presidential election held on September 9. Tewari emphasized the gravity of the issue, accusing political parties of experiencing a leadership failure.

Speaking on the matter, Tewari pointed out that cross-voting presents three key concerns: greed, breach of trust, and leadership failure. He urged party leaderships to investigate and introspect the situation internally.

Several BJP leaders have alleged that at least 15 opposition members voted for the NDA nominee, C P Radhakrishnan, who won with 452 votes. This, amid rumors that more than 35 MPs from opposition and smaller parties sided with NDA, adds another layer to this intricate political contention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's First Quantum Reference Facility Launches in Amaravati

India's First Quantum Reference Facility Launches in Amaravati

 India
2
G Sathiyan and Diya Chitale Triumph at UTT Table Tennis Championships

G Sathiyan and Diya Chitale Triumph at UTT Table Tennis Championships

 India
3
Punjab CM to Hold Strategic Flood Review Amid Massive Relief Efforts

Punjab CM to Hold Strategic Flood Review Amid Massive Relief Efforts

 India
4
Drone Drama: Poland-NATO's Tense Response to Russian Airspace Incursions

Drone Drama: Poland-NATO's Tense Response to Russian Airspace Incursions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025