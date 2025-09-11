Vice Presidential Election Cross-Voting Controversy Sparks Investigation Call

In a pressing call for transparency, Congress leader Manish Tewari on Thursday demanded an investigation into alleged cross-voting in the vice presidential election held on September 9. Tewari emphasized the gravity of the issue, accusing political parties of experiencing a leadership failure.

Speaking on the matter, Tewari pointed out that cross-voting presents three key concerns: greed, breach of trust, and leadership failure. He urged party leaderships to investigate and introspect the situation internally.

Several BJP leaders have alleged that at least 15 opposition members voted for the NDA nominee, C P Radhakrishnan, who won with 452 votes. This, amid rumors that more than 35 MPs from opposition and smaller parties sided with NDA, adds another layer to this intricate political contention.

(With inputs from agencies.)