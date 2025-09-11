Half Pind Daan: A Political Protest Against the State Government in Shimla
A year after protests demanding the demolition of a mosque in Shimla, Hindu leaders conducted a symbolic 'half pind daan' of the Himachal Pradesh government. The ritual was a political statement against the current administration, which they accuse of anti-Hindu activities, aiming to highlight unresolved issues.
In a symbolic act of political dissent, leaders in Shimla marked the anniversary of last year's protest by performing a 'half pind daan' against the Himachal Pradesh government. The ritual, a Hindu rite traditionally performed for deceased ancestors, underscores unresolved tensions following calls to demolish a mosque's allegedly illegal section.
The original protests saw clashes between demonstrators and security forces on September 11 last year, resulting in injuries among both police and protesters. Stones were thrown, and barricades breached, as police responded with water cannons and batons to disperse the crowd.
Organizers Vijay Sharma and Madan Thakur criticized the state government for promoting what they called anti-Hindu activities. Despite plans for a large demonstration, restrictions under the Disaster Management Act limited participation to just 11 individuals, reflecting ongoing challenges in their protest movement.
