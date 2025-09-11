Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh CM Attends VP-Elect Oath in Delhi

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu traveled to New Delhi for Vice President-elect CP Radhakrishnan's oath-taking ceremony. Radhakrishnan, who defeated B Sudershan Reddy in the recent election, will be sworn in by President Droupadi Murmu after the previous VP, Jagdeep Dhankhar, resigned unexpectedly in July.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 11-09-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 20:09 IST
Andhra Pradesh CM Attends VP-Elect Oath in Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has departed for New Delhi on Thursday, where he is set to witness the oath-taking ceremony of Vice President-elect CP Radhakrishnan. This was confirmed by an official close to the Chief Minister's office.

The official highlighted that Radhakrishnan's oath will be ceremonially administered by President Droupadi Murmu on Friday. Naidu's travels originated from the Gannavaram (Vijayawada) airport.

This event marks Radhakrishnan's rise to the Vice Presidency after his electoral win over B Sudershan Reddy. The election followed the abrupt resignation of the former Vice President, Jagdeep Dhankhar, on July 21.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalation Threatens Ceasefire: Israeli Strike on Hamas Leaders in Qatar

Escalation Threatens Ceasefire: Israeli Strike on Hamas Leaders in Qatar

 Global
2
Rheinmetall's Strategic Move: New Arms Plant for Ukraine

Rheinmetall's Strategic Move: New Arms Plant for Ukraine

 Ukraine
3
Protest Erupts Over Maharashtra's Special Public Security Bill

Protest Erupts Over Maharashtra's Special Public Security Bill

 India
4
Kolkata Metro Addresses Commuter Concerns Amid Operational Hurdles

Kolkata Metro Addresses Commuter Concerns Amid Operational Hurdles

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025