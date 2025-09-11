Andhra Pradesh CM Attends VP-Elect Oath in Delhi

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has departed for New Delhi on Thursday, where he is set to witness the oath-taking ceremony of Vice President-elect CP Radhakrishnan. This was confirmed by an official close to the Chief Minister's office.

The official highlighted that Radhakrishnan's oath will be ceremonially administered by President Droupadi Murmu on Friday. Naidu's travels originated from the Gannavaram (Vijayawada) airport.

This event marks Radhakrishnan's rise to the Vice Presidency after his electoral win over B Sudershan Reddy. The election followed the abrupt resignation of the former Vice President, Jagdeep Dhankhar, on July 21.

(With inputs from agencies.)