Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy revealed on Thursday that he had appealed to Donald Trump last year for long-range weapons should Russia persist in rejecting a ceasefire in its conflict with Ukraine.

Zelenskiy noted that this request was part of a 'victory plan' he had put forward the previous year, directed toward senior officials from the administration of then-President Joe Biden and Trump, who was seeking another term.

He made these comments in Kyiv during a joint press briefing with Finnish President Alexander Stubb, highlighting the international dimension of Ukraine's ongoing struggle for peace.

