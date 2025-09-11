Left Menu

Zelenskiy's Appeal for Long-Range Weapons

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy disclosed that he had requested long-range weapons from Donald Trump last year amid continued Russian resistance to a ceasefire in the Ukraine conflict. This request was part of Zelenskiy's 'victory plan', which he presented to incoming U.S. top officials in Kyiv with Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 20:26 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy revealed on Thursday that he had appealed to Donald Trump last year for long-range weapons should Russia persist in rejecting a ceasefire in its conflict with Ukraine.

Zelenskiy noted that this request was part of a 'victory plan' he had put forward the previous year, directed toward senior officials from the administration of then-President Joe Biden and Trump, who was seeking another term.

He made these comments in Kyiv during a joint press briefing with Finnish President Alexander Stubb, highlighting the international dimension of Ukraine's ongoing struggle for peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

