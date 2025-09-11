Zelenskiy's Appeal for Long-Range Weapons
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy disclosed that he had requested long-range weapons from Donald Trump last year amid continued Russian resistance to a ceasefire in the Ukraine conflict. This request was part of Zelenskiy's 'victory plan', which he presented to incoming U.S. top officials in Kyiv with Finnish President Alexander Stubb.
